Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stock surges as investors respond positively to recent developments

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, had an open price of ₹478.25 and a close price of ₹475.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹491 and a low of ₹478.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,736.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹502.9 and ₹256.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1280 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Honasa Consumer stock's low price for the day was ₹475.75, while its high price reached ₹510.75.
Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹489.35, with a percent change of 2.86 and a net change of 13.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing its value by 2.86% and gaining 13.6 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|R R Kabel
|1436.05
|-18.9
|-1.3
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16201.36
|Signatureglobal India
|1119.5
|-8.85
|-0.78
|1172.2
|444.1
|15730.17
|Honasa Consumer
|489.95
|14.2
|2.98
|502.9
|256.1
|15763.98
|Concord Biotech
|1413.6
|19.45
|1.4
|1608.2
|900.0
|14788.55
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3347.05
|-80.15
|-2.34
|3772.4
|2111.0
|11740.91
The stock price of Honasa Consumer has increased by 2.89%, resulting in a net change of ₹13.75. The current price of the stock is ₹489.5.
The Honasa Consumer stock had a low price of ₹475.75 and a high price of ₹510.75 for the current day.
The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹490.15, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.03% and the net change is an increase of 14.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|8.16%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1280 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹475.75 per share.
