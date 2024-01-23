Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stock surges as investors respond positively to recent developments

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 475.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.35 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, had an open price of 478.25 and a close price of 475.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 491 and a low of 478.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,736.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 502.9 and 256.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1280 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

Honasa Consumer stock's low price for the day was 475.75, while its high price reached 510.75.

23 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹489.35, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹475.75

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 489.35, with a percent change of 2.86 and a net change of 13.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing its value by 2.86% and gaining 13.6 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
R R Kabel1436.05-18.9-1.31822.21137.616201.36
Signatureglobal India1119.5-8.85-0.781172.2444.115730.17
Honasa Consumer489.9514.22.98502.9256.115763.98
Concord Biotech1413.619.451.41608.2900.014788.55
Nuvama Wealth Management3347.05-80.15-2.343772.42111.011740.91
23 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹489.5, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹475.75

The stock price of Honasa Consumer has increased by 2.89%, resulting in a net change of 13.75. The current price of the stock is 489.5.

Click here for Honasa Consumer Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The Honasa Consumer stock had a low price of 475.75 and a high price of 510.75 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹490.15, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹475.75

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 490.15, with a percent change of 3.03 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.03% and the net change is an increase of 14.4.

23 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD8.16%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹475.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1280 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 475.75 per share.

