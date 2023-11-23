Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stock soars on strong trading day

Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹367 and closed at ₹366.95 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹383.8, while the low was ₹330.85. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.95, and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 328,766 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Honasa Consumer had a low price of ₹371.75 and a high price of ₹422.5 on the current day.
The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹422.5 with a percent change of 19.99 and a net change of 70.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
The current day's low price of Honasa Consumer stock is ₹371.75, while the high price is ₹422.5.
On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, a total of 328,766 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹366.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!