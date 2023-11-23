Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stock soars on strong trading day

Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹367 and closed at ₹366.95 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹383.8, while the low was ₹330.85. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374.95, and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 328,766 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.