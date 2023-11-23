Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stock soars on strong trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:18 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 352.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 367 and closed at 366.95 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 383.8, while the low was 330.85. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 374.95, and the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 328,766 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Honasa Consumer had a low price of 371.75 and a high price of 422.5 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 11:44 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹422.5, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹352.1

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the price is 422.5 with a percent change of 19.99 and a net change of 70.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

23 Nov 2023, 11:18 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Honasa Consumer stock is 371.75, while the high price is 422.5.

23 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹366.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, a total of 328,766 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 366.95.

