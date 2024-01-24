Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Honasa Consumer was ₹478.25, and the close price was ₹475.75. The stock had a high of ₹510.75 and a low of ₹475.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,617.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹502.90, and the 52-week low is ₹256.10. The BSE volume for the day was 51,945 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.