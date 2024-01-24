Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Honasa Consumer was ₹478.25, and the close price was ₹475.75. The stock had a high of ₹510.75 and a low of ₹475.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,617.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹502.90, and the 52-week low is ₹256.10. The BSE volume for the day was 51,945 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹475.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Honasa Consumer had a total volume of 51,945 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹475.75.