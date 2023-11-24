Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Reports Strong Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 12.15 %. The stock closed at 422.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.85 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer opened at 380.1 and closed at 352.1. The stock reached a high of 422.5 and a low of 371.75. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr and the 52-week high and low are 383.8 and 256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 503,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹473.85, up 12.15% from yesterday's ₹422.5

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, has seen a significant increase in its stock price. The price has risen to 473.85, which represents a 12.15% increase. The net change in the stock price is 51.35. This indicates a positive trend in the company's stock performance.

24 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹352.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer on the BSE had a volume of 503,116 shares. The closing price for the stock was 352.1.

