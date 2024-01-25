Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 485.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.1 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with an open price of 482.15 and a close price of 485.4. The stock reached a high of 486.3 and a low of 466.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 15,447.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 44,038 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹485.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 44,038 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 485.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.