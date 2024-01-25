Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹482.15 and a close price of ₹485.4. The stock reached a high of ₹486.3 and a low of ₹466.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹15,447.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹502.9, while the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 44,038 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.