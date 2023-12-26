Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 3.45 %. The stock closed at 425.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.7 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer opened at 411.05 and closed at 412.1. The stock reached a high of 443.6 and a low of 411.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,675.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹439.7, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹425.05

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 439.7, with a percent change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.45% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 14.65.

26 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.61%
1 Week4.61%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹427.05, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹425.05

Based on the current data of Honasa Consumer stock, the price is 427.05 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.47% or 2 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹412.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,557. The closing price of the shares was 412.1.

