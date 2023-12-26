Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Soars in Trading Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer opened at ₹411.05 and closed at ₹412.1. The stock reached a high of ₹443.6 and a low of ₹411.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,675.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹487 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,557 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹439.7, with a percent change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.45% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹14.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.61%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data of Honasa Consumer stock, the price is ₹427.05 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.47% or 2 points.
On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,557. The closing price of the shares was ₹412.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!