Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 480.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock open at 477.05 and close at 480.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 499.95 and a low of 477.05. The market capitalization of the company is 15,669.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9, while the 52-week low is 256.1. On the BSE, a total of 21,096 shares of Honasa Consumer were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹487, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹480.9

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 487, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 6.1. The price has increased by 1.27% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹480.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,096. The closing price for the shares was 480.9.

