Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer sees stock price rise

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock open at ₹477.05 and close at ₹480.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹499.95 and a low of ₹477.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,669.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹502.9, while the 52-week low is ₹256.1. On the BSE, a total of 21,096 shares of Honasa Consumer were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.