Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹427.05 and closed at ₹425.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹443.55 and a low of ₹427.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,032.98 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹487 and ₹256.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 64,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.