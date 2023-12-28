Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 5.68 %. The stock closed at 436.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.35 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 436.4 and closed at 436.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 465, while the lowest was 435. The company's market capitalization is 14,843.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 487, and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the day was 220,054 shares.

28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹436.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 220,054. The closing price for the stock was 436.55.

