Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 475.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.9 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

On the last day, Honasa Consumer opened at 450.05 and closed at 422.5. The stock had a high of 487 and a low of 442.85. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 940,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Honasa Consumer reached a low of 452.25 and a high of 469.85 today.

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹458.9, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹475.1

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the price is 458.9. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.2, representing a decrease of 16.2 in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week43.02%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹475.1, up 12.45% from yesterday's ₹422.5

The stock price of Honasa Consumer has increased by 12.45% to reach 475.1. This represents a net change of 52.6.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹422.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 940,000. The closing price of the stock was 422.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.