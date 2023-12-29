Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, saw its stock open at ₹464.05 and close at ₹461.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹472.45 and a low of ₹448.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,795.52 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹487 and a low of ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,577 shares.

