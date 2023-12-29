Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 461.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.85 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, saw its stock open at 464.05 and close at 461.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 472.45 and a low of 448.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 14,795.52 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 487 and a low of 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹461.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 96,577. The closing price of the shares was 461.35.

