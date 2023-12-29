Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, saw its stock open at ₹464.05 and close at ₹461.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹472.45 and a low of ₹448.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,795.52 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹487 and a low of ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 96,577. The closing price of the shares was ₹461.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!