Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 480.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Honasa Consumer was 477.05, and the close price was 480.9. The stock had a high of 499.95 and a low of 477.05. The market cap for Honasa Consumer is 15,669.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.75, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 21,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹480.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, a total of 21,096 shares were traded at a closing price of 480.9.

