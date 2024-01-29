Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Honasa Consumer was ₹477.05, and the close price was ₹480.9. The stock had a high of ₹499.95 and a low of ₹477.05. The market cap for Honasa Consumer is ₹15,669.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.75, while the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 21,096 shares.
29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
