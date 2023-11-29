Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stocks Plummet as Investor Sentiment Dips

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -6.55 %. The stock closed at 475.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, opened at 469.85 and closed at 475.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 469.85 and a low of 440. The market capitalization of the company is 14,285.56 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 487 and 256.1 respectively. The BSE volume of shares traded was 264,390.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹444, down -6.55% from yesterday's ₹475.1

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 444, which represents a decrease of 6.55% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -31.1.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.29%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹444, down -6.55% from yesterday's ₹475.1

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at 444, experiencing a decrease of 6.55% in its price. The stock has decreased by 31.1 in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹475.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 264,390. The closing price of the stock was 475.1.

