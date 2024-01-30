Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Slumps in Trading Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., opened at ₹494.9 and closed at ₹487.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹494.9 and a low of ₹478.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,492.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹510.75 and ₹256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,671 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|9.28%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Honasa Consumer is ₹481.5, which represents a decrease of 1.24% or a net change of -6.05.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 26,671 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹487.55.
