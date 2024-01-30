Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 487.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., opened at 494.9 and closed at 487.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 494.9 and a low of 478.55. The company has a market capitalization of 15,492.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 510.75 and 256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD9.28%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹481.5, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹487.55

The current stock price of Honasa Consumer is 481.5, which represents a decrease of 1.24% or a net change of -6.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹487.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 26,671 shares. The closing price for the stock was 487.55.

