Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -3.81 %. The stock closed at 425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.35 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 443.95 and closed at 444 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 444, while the low was 421. The company has a market capitalization of 13,691.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. A total of 56,084 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹409.35, down -3.81% from yesterday's ₹425.55

The stock price of Honasa Consumer has decreased by 3.81%, resulting in a net change of -16.2. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 409.35.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.21%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹425.55, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹444

Honasa Consumer, a leading personal care and wellness company, has experienced a decline in its stock price. The current price of the stock is 425.55, which represents a decrease of 4.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -18.45. These figures suggest that investors are selling off their Honasa Consumer shares, potentially due to negative market sentiment or company-specific factors. It is important to consider other factors and news surrounding the company before making any investment decisions.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹444 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 56,084. The closing price of the shares was 444.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.