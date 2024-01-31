Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Shares Plummet Amidst Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 479.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.65 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Honasa Consumer was 482.15, and the close price was 481.4. The highest price reached during the day was 498.45, while the lowest price was 471.7. The market capitalization of the company is 15,435.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.75, and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
R R Kabel1417.6-16.55-1.151822.21137.615993.21
Signatureglobal India1140.93.050.271172.2444.116030.86
Honasa Consumer473.85-5.9-1.23510.75256.115245.97
Concord Biotech1431.11.350.091608.2900.014971.62
Nuvama Wealth Management3586.7513.90.393799.952111.012581.74
31 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹473.65, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹479.75

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, has seen a decrease in its stock price by 1.27% or 6.1. The current stock price stands at 473.65.

Click here for Honasa Consumer Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

Honasa Consumer stock had a low price of 472.1 and a high price of 481.25 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹474.75, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹479.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Honasa Consumer is 474.75 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates a decrease of 1.04% in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD9.54%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹481.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 20,253 shares with a closing price of 481.4.

