Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Shares Plummet Amidst Investor Concerns

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Honasa Consumer was ₹482.15, and the close price was ₹481.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹498.45, while the lowest price was ₹471.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,435.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.75, and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,253 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|R R Kabel
|1417.6
|-16.55
|-1.15
|1822.2
|1137.6
|15993.21
|Signatureglobal India
|1140.9
|3.05
|0.27
|1172.2
|444.1
|16030.86
|Honasa Consumer
|473.85
|-5.9
|-1.23
|510.75
|256.1
|15245.97
|Concord Biotech
|1431.1
|1.35
|0.09
|1608.2
|900.0
|14971.62
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3586.75
|13.9
|0.39
|3799.95
|2111.0
|12581.74
Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, has seen a decrease in its stock price by 1.27% or ₹6.1. The current stock price stands at ₹473.65.
Click here for Honasa Consumer Profit Loss
Honasa Consumer stock had a low price of ₹472.1 and a high price of ₹481.25 for the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Honasa Consumer is ₹474.75 with a percent change of -1.04. This indicates a decrease of 1.04% in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|9.54%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 20,253 shares with a closing price of ₹481.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!