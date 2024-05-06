Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹411.5 and closed at ₹419.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹424.8, while the low was ₹411.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹13694.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.75 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 5248 shares.
Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.88% lower than yesterday
The volume of Honasa Consumer traded by 1 PM is 14.88% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹424, a decrease of 0.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Honasa Consumer share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 424.7 and 422.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 422.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 424.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range
Honasa Consumer stock's today reached a low of ₹411.5 and a high of ₹424.8.
Honasa Consumer share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 16.15% higher than yesterday
The volume of Honasa Consumer traded by 12 AM is 16.15% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹423.65, showing a 0.91% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 425.13 and 420.83 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 420.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 425.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.7
|Support 1
|422.5
|Resistance 2
|425.75
|Support 2
|421.35
|Resistance 3
|426.9
|Support 3
|420.3
Honasa Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|425.63
|10 Days
|407.82
|20 Days
|405.49
|50 Days
|405.94
|100 Days
|422.34
|300 Days
|414.21
Honasa Consumer Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Honasa Consumer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹423.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹419.85
Honasa Consumer share price is at ₹423.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹413.65 and ₹426.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹413.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 426.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.17% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Honasa Consumer until 11 AM is 34.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹424.6, showing a 1.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.
Honasa Consumer share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Honasa Consumer reached a high of 424.8 and a low of 420.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 421.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.13
|Support 1
|420.83
|Resistance 2
|427.12
|Support 2
|418.52
|Resistance 3
|429.43
|Support 3
|416.53
Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹424.8 & ₹411.5 yesterday to end at ₹419.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
