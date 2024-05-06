Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
12 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 419.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 411.5 and closed at 419.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 424.8, while the low was 411.5. The market capitalization stands at 13694.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.75 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 5248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.88% lower than yesterday

The volume of Honasa Consumer traded by 1 PM is 14.88% lower than yesterday, with the price at 424, a decrease of 0.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 424.7 and 422.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 422.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 424.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

Honasa Consumer stock's today reached a low of 411.5 and a high of 424.8.

06 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 16.15% higher than yesterday

The volume of Honasa Consumer traded by 12 AM is 16.15% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 423.65, showing a 0.91% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 425.13 and 420.83 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 420.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 425.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1424.7Support 1422.5
Resistance 2425.75Support 2421.35
Resistance 3426.9Support 3420.3
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days425.63
10 Days407.82
20 Days405.49
50 Days405.94
100 Days422.34
300 Days414.21
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Honasa Consumer Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Honasa Consumer share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹423.5, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹419.85

Honasa Consumer share price is at 423.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 413.65 and 426.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 413.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 426.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.17% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Honasa Consumer until 11 AM is 34.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at 424.6, showing a 1.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Honasa Consumer reached a high of 424.8 and a low of 420.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 421.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1425.13Support 1420.83
Resistance 2427.12Support 2418.52
Resistance 3429.43Support 3416.53
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 424.8 & 411.5 yesterday to end at 419.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

