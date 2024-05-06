Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES

12 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 419.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.