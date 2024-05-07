Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹411.5 and closed at ₹419.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹428.8 and a low of ₹411.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,829.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹510.75 and ₹256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,779 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹507.5, 18.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 53.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 195 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹428.8 & ₹411.5 yesterday to end at ₹419.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
