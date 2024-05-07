Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 419.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 411.5 and closed at 419.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 428.8 and a low of 411.5. The market capitalization stood at 13,829.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 510.75 and 256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,779 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 507.5, 18.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5542
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today : Honasa Consumer volume yesterday was 207 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 448 k

The trading volume yesterday was 53.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 195 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 428.8 & 411.5 yesterday to end at 419.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

