Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 426.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.7 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's last day open price was 430.45 with a close price of 426.65. The stock reached a high of 430.45 and a low of 417.9. The market capitalization stands at 13,932.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.75 and the 52-week low is 256.1. On the BSE, the trading volume was 11,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Honasa Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.77Support 1420.57
Resistance 2437.63Support 2413.23
Resistance 3444.97Support 3408.37
08 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today : Honasa Consumer volume yesterday was 172 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 446 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹426.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 430.45 & 417.9 yesterday to end at 426.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

