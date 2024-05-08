Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's last day open price was ₹430.45 with a close price of ₹426.65. The stock reached a high of ₹430.45 and a low of ₹417.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,932.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.75 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. On the BSE, the trading volume was 11,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Honasa Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.77
|Support 1
|420.57
|Resistance 2
|437.63
|Support 2
|413.23
|Resistance 3
|444.97
|Support 3
|408.37
The trading volume yesterday was 61.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹430.45 & ₹417.9 yesterday to end at ₹426.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
