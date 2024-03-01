Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock surges in positive trading today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹190.05 and closed at ₹191.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹193.45, while the low was ₹183.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹38,266.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.95, and the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 996,668 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹193.55, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
