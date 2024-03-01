Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock surges in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 191.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.55 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 190.05 and closed at 191.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 193.45, while the low was 183.45. The market capitalization stands at 38,266.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.95, and the 52-week low is 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 996,668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹193.55, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹191.15

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at 193.55, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹191.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 996,668 shares with a closing price of 191.25.

