Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 194.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.9 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had an open price of 194.55 and a close price of 194.4. The stock reached a high of 197.95 and a low of 193.15. The market capitalization stood at 39,217.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 226.95 and the 52-week low was 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹194.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a volume of 59,024 shares traded on the BSE at a closing price of 194.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie