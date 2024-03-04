Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had an open price of ₹194.55 and a close price of ₹194.4. The stock reached a high of ₹197.95 and a low of ₹193.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,217.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.