Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 194.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.9 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had an open price of 194.55 and a close price of 194.4. The stock reached a high of 197.95 and a low of 193.15. The market capitalization stood at 39,217.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 226.95 and the 52-week low was 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹194.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a volume of 59,024 shares traded on the BSE at a closing price of 194.4.

