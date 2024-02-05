Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 208 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.05 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was 219.05, but it closed at 206.35. The stock reached a high of 226.95 and a low of 205.15 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently 41,639.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 226.95 and 40.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,721,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹213.05, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹208

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 213.05, with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 5.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.43% or 5.05.

Click here for Housing & Urban Development Corporation AGM

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.18%
3 Months145.01%
6 Months237.39%
YTD65.14%
1 Year347.31%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹209.95, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹208

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 209.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹206.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,721,951. The closing price for the stock was 206.35.

