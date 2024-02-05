Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation sees positive trading day

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹219.05, but it closed at ₹206.35. The stock reached a high of ₹226.95 and a low of ₹205.15 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently ₹41,639.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹226.95 and ₹40.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,721,951 shares.
The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is ₹213.05, with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 5.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.43% or ₹5.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.18%
|3 Months
|145.01%
|6 Months
|237.39%
|YTD
|65.14%
|1 Year
|347.31%
The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is ₹209.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, resulting in a net change of 1.95.
On the last day of trading for the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,721,951. The closing price for the stock was ₹206.35.
