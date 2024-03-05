Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Slides in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Slides in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.75 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 196.4 and closed at 195.9. The stock had a high of 198.75 and a low of 192.1. The market capitalization stood at 39187.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 226.95 and a 52-week low of 40.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 883263 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02:12 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹195.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹195.9

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation is 195.75 with a slight decrease of -0.08% or -0.15 points.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 883,263 shares with a closing price of 195.90.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie