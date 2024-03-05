Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Slides in Trading Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹196.4 and closed at ₹195.9. The stock had a high of ₹198.75 and a low of ₹192.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹39187.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹226.95 and a 52-week low of ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 883263 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.