Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.75 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 196.4 and closed at 195.9. The stock had a high of 198.75 and a low of 192.1. The market capitalization stood at 39187.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 226.95 and a 52-week low of 40.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 883263 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹195.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹195.9

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation is 195.75 with a slight decrease of -0.08% or -0.15 points.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 883,263 shares with a closing price of 195.90.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!