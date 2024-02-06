Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 201.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.9 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 209.95 and closed at 208. The stock reached a high of 217.9 and a low of 191. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently 40,268.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 226.95 and its 52-week low was 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO shares on that day was 4,581,194.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

