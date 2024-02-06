Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Soars in Trading Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹209.95 and closed at ₹208. The stock reached a high of ₹217.9 and a low of ₹191. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently ₹40,268.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹226.95 and its 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO shares on that day was 4,581,194.

