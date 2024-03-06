Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 200.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.4 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 195.7 and closed at 195.75. The stock reached a high of 205.5 and a low of 195.05. The market capitalization stood at 40,078.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 226.95 and the low was 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,157,550 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:42:15 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹200.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹200.2

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at 200.4 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33:22 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.57%
3 Months115.39%
6 Months157.1%
YTD58.91%
1 Year324.95%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06:30 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹200.2, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹195.75

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently trading at 200.2, reflecting a 2.27% increase. The net change is 4.45 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 2,157,550 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HUDCO's stock was 195.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie