Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 200.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.4 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹195.7 and closed at ₹195.75. The stock reached a high of ₹205.5 and a low of ₹195.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,078.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,157,550 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:42:15 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹200.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹200.2
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹200.4 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:33:22 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.57%
3 Months
115.39%
6 Months
157.1%
YTD
58.91%
1 Year
324.95%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06:30 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹200.2, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹195.75
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹200.2, reflecting a 2.27% increase. The net change is 4.45 points.
06 Mar 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 2,157,550 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HUDCO's stock was ₹195.75.
