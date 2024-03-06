Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹195.7 and closed at ₹195.75. The stock reached a high of ₹205.5 and a low of ₹195.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,078.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,157,550 shares traded.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹200.4 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.57%
|3 Months
|115.39%
|6 Months
|157.1%
|YTD
|58.91%
|1 Year
|324.95%
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹200.2, reflecting a 2.27% increase. The net change is 4.45 points.
On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 2,157,550 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HUDCO's stock was ₹195.75.
