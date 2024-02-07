Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Shares Soar as Housing & Urban Development Corporation Reports Positive Trading

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹202.9 and closed at ₹201.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹207.05 and a low of ₹191.9. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹40,378.32 crore. The 52-week high for HUDCO is ₹226.95, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. On the BSE, a total of 1,841,543 shares of HUDCO were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.