Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Shares Soar as Housing & Urban Development Corporation Reports Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 201.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.7 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 202.9 and closed at 201.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 207.05 and a low of 191.9. The company's market capitalization is currently 40,378.32 crore. The 52-week high for HUDCO is 226.95, while the 52-week low is 40.5. On the BSE, a total of 1,841,543 shares of HUDCO were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹201.7, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹201.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 201.7. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹201.15 on last trading day

Summary:On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,841,543. The closing price for the stock was 201.15.

