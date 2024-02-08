Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 201.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.85 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 202.9 and closed at 201.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 208 and a low of 196.85 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO stands at 39,607.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 226.95 and 40.5 respectively. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 1,675,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹197.85, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹201.7

The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is 197.85, reflecting a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹201.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 1,675,069 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 201.7.

