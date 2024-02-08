Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stocks Plummet

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹202.9 and closed at ₹201.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹208 and a low of ₹196.85 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO stands at ₹39,607.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹226.95 and ₹40.5 respectively. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 1,675,069 shares.

