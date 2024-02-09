Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at a price of ₹199.65 and closed at ₹197.85. The stock reached a high of ₹202.85 and a low of ₹194.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹39,647.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹226.95 and the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The trading volume on the BSE for HUDCO was 972,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.