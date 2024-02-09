Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 197.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.05 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at a price of 199.65 and closed at 197.85. The stock reached a high of 202.85 and a low of 194.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 39,647.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 226.95 and the 52-week low is 40.5. The trading volume on the BSE for HUDCO was 972,845 shares.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live

On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 972,845 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 197.85.

