Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 123.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 124.8 and closed at 123.9. The stock's high for the day was 131, while the low was 124.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently at 26,024.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 136.7, and the 52-week low was 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO shares on this day was 1,203,546.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹123.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,203,546. The closing price for the shares was 123.9.

