Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹124.8 and closed at ₹123.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹131, while the low was ₹124.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently at ₹26,024.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹136.7, and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO shares on this day was 1,203,546.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.