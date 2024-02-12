Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -5.72 %. The stock closed at 200.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.8 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 198.95 and closed at 198.05. The stock reached a high of 206.65 and a low of 182.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 40,088.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 226.95 and 40.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,803,142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹188.8, down -5.72% from yesterday's ₹200.25

The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently 188.8. It has experienced a percent change of -5.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11.45, reflecting a decline.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.77%
3 Months125.96%
6 Months197.18%
YTD58.91%
1 Year327.21%
12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹201.55, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹200.25

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 201.55, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.65% and the price has risen by 1.3 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹198.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,803,142. The closing price for the stock was 198.05.

