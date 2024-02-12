Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plummets in Trading

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹198.95 and closed at ₹198.05. The stock reached a high of ₹206.65 and a low of ₹182.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹40,088.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹226.95 and ₹40.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,803,142 shares.
The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently ₹188.8. It has experienced a percent change of -5.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11.45, reflecting a decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|3 Months
|125.96%
|6 Months
|197.18%
|YTD
|58.91%
|1 Year
|327.21%
The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is ₹201.55, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.65% and the price has risen by 1.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,803,142. The closing price for the stock was ₹198.05.
