Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 126.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.5 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had an opening price of 124.8 and a closing price of 123.9. The stock reached a high of 131.7 and a low of 124.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 25,414.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 136.7, while the 52-week low is 40.5. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,706 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low price of 126.45 and a high price of 128.15 today.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹127.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹126.95

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 127.5, with a 0.43% increase in value. The net change in price is 0.55.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.36%
3 Months29.07%
6 Months115.73%
YTD0.71%
1 Year148.0%
12 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹127.85, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹126.95

The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently trading at 127.85 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, indicating that the stock has gained 0.9 points. Overall, the stock price of HUDCO has shown a positive movement in the current data.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹123.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,477,706. The closing price for the shares was 123.9.

