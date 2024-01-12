Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation sees positive trading day

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had an opening price of ₹124.8 and a closing price of ₹123.9. The stock reached a high of ₹131.7 and a low of ₹124.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹25,414.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹136.7, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,706 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.