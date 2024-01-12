Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation sees positive trading day

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had an opening price of ₹124.8 and a closing price of ₹123.9. The stock reached a high of ₹131.7 and a low of ₹124.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹25,414.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹136.7, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,706 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹126.45 and a high price of ₹128.15 today.
The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is ₹127.5, with a 0.43% increase in value. The net change in price is 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.36%
|3 Months
|29.07%
|6 Months
|115.73%
|YTD
|0.71%
|1 Year
|148.0%
The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently trading at ₹127.85 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, indicating that the stock has gained 0.9 points. Overall, the stock price of HUDCO has shown a positive movement in the current data.
On the last day of trading for the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,477,706. The closing price for the shares was ₹123.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!