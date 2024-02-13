Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -5.13 %. The stock closed at 180.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 201.55 and closed at 200.25. The stock had a high of 204.3 and a low of 180.25. The market capitalization of the company is 36,084.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.95, while the 52-week low is 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 2,400,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹171, down -5.13% from yesterday's ₹180.25

The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has decreased by 5.13% or 9.25. The current price stands at 171.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.53%
3 Months102.57%
6 Months165.32%
YTD43.03%
1 Year284.12%
13 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹180.25, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹200.25

Based on the current data, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock has a price of 180.25. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹200.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 2,400,419 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HUDCO shares was 200.25.

