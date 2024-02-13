Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stocks Plummet

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹201.55 and closed at ₹200.25. The stock had a high of ₹204.3 and a low of ₹180.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,084.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.95, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 2,400,419 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has decreased by 5.13% or ₹9.25. The current price stands at ₹171.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.53%
|3 Months
|102.57%
|6 Months
|165.32%
|YTD
|43.03%
|1 Year
|284.12%
Based on the current data, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock has a price of ₹180.25. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 2,400,419 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HUDCO shares was ₹200.25.
