Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stocks Plummet

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹201.55 and closed at ₹200.25. The stock had a high of ₹204.3 and a low of ₹180.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,084.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.95, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 2,400,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.