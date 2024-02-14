Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Soars Amid Positive Trading Day

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹168 and closed at ₹180.25. The stock reached a high of ₹185.8 and a low of ₹162.7. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently ₹36044.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.95, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 4,825,572 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is ₹189.35. There has been a 5.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.3.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of ₹174 today and a high of ₹192.25.
The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently at ₹187.1, which represents a 3.92% increase in value. The net change is 7.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is ₹175.55, with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has dropped by 2.5% and the value has decreased by ₹4.5.
