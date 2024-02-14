Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Soars Amid Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 5.17 %. The stock closed at 180.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.35 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 168 and closed at 180.25. The stock reached a high of 185.8 and a low of 162.7. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently 36044.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.95, while the 52-week low is 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 4,825,572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹189.35, up 5.17% from yesterday's ₹180.05

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is 189.35. There has been a 5.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.3.

14 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of 174 today and a high of 192.25.

14 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹187.1, up 3.92% from yesterday's ₹180.05

The stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is currently at 187.1, which represents a 3.92% increase in value. The net change is 7.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹175.55, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹180.05

The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is 175.55, with a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has dropped by 2.5% and the value has decreased by 4.5.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹180.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,825,572. The closing price for HUDCO's shares was 180.25.

