Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Surges: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Soars

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock opened at ₹71.77 and closed at ₹70.96 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹72.9, while the lowest was ₹71.37. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently ₹14,433.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹80.4, and the 52-week low was ₹34.35. On the BSE, a total of 208,644 shares of HUDCO were traded.

