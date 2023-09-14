Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Surges: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Soars

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 70.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock opened at 71.77 and closed at 70.96 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 72.9, while the lowest was 71.37. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently 14,433.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 80.4, and the 52-week low was 34.35. On the BSE, a total of 208,644 shares of HUDCO were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock had a low price of 71.37 and a high price of 72.9 for the current trading day.

14 Sep 2023, 11:02 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹72, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹70.96

The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is 72. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.04, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.04 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that HUDCO stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

14 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹72.15, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹70.96

The current stock price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation is 72.15, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 1.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

14 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PNB Housing Finance683.05-0.6-0.09699.0306.2213925.55
Capri Global Capital779.61.40.18874.0565.8516071.68
Housing & Urban Development Corporation72.01.041.4780.434.3514413.68
Aptus Value Housing Finance India269.55-0.95-0.35360.4234.0513424.41
Aavas Financiers1657.5514.150.862339.91335.013104.07
14 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹70.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 208,644. The closing price of the stock was 70.96.

