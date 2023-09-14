Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Surges: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Soars

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock opened at ₹71.77 and closed at ₹70.96 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹72.9, while the lowest was ₹71.37. The market capitalization of HUDCO is currently ₹14,433.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹80.4, and the 52-week low was ₹34.35. On the BSE, a total of 208,644 shares of HUDCO were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PNB Housing Finance
|683.05
|-0.6
|-0.09
|699.0
|306.22
|13925.55
|Capri Global Capital
|779.6
|1.4
|0.18
|874.0
|565.85
|16071.68
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|72.0
|1.04
|1.47
|80.4
|34.35
|14413.68
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|269.55
|-0.95
|-0.35
|360.4
|234.05
|13424.41
|Aavas Financiers
|1657.55
|14.15
|0.86
|2339.9
|1335.0
|13104.07
On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 208,644. The closing price of the stock was ₹70.96.
