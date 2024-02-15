Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDC Stock Surges: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Sees Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 180.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.05 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw its stock price increase from 175.35 to 180.05 in the latest trading session. The stock reached a high of 198.05 and a low of 174. The company has a market capitalization of 39,647.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has ranged from a high of 226.95 to a low of 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,309,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹198.05, up 10% from yesterday's ₹180.05

The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is 198.05, representing a 10% increase. The net change in the stock price is 18. This suggests that there has been a significant rise in the value of HUDCO stock.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹180.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,309,922. The closing price for the stock was 180.05.

