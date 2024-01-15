Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 126.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.65 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had an open price of 127.85 and a close price of 126.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 128.15, while the low was 126.3. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 25,354.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 136.7, while the 52-week low is 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 749,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had a trading volume of 749,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 126.95.

