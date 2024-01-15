Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) had an open price of ₹127.85 and a close price of ₹126.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹128.15, while the low was ₹126.3. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹25,354.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹136.7, while the 52-week low is ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 749,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.