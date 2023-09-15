Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 70.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.85 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 71.77 on the last day of trading, with a high of 72.9 and a low of 71.05. The stock closed at 70.96. The company has a market capitalization of 14,383.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 80.4, while the 52-week low is 34.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 464,055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹70.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 464,055 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 70.96.

