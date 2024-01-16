Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Soars

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹127.85 and closed at ₹126.65. The stock had a high of ₹136.8 and a low of ₹127.45. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹26,595.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹136.7 and a low of ₹40.5. On the BSE, there were 5,893,362 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.