Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Soars

2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 132.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.05 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 127.85 and closed at 126.65. The stock had a high of 136.8 and a low of 127.45. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 26,595.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 136.7 and a low of 40.5. On the BSE, there were 5,893,362 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹135.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹132.85

The current price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock is 135.05. It has experienced a 1.66% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.2 points.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹133.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹132.85

The current data for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock shows that the price is 133.95, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 1.1 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹126.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,893,362. The closing price for the stock was 126.65.

