Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 132.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.6 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 133.75 and closed at 132.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 139.15 and a low of 128.15. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 26,345 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 136.8 and the 52-week low is 40.5. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹132.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE, a total of 2,209,012 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 132.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.