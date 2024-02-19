Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's open price was ₹204.25 and the close price was ₹203.7. The high for the day was ₹204.6, while the low was ₹197.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹39757.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1328947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.