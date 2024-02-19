Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 203.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.6 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's open price was 204.25 and the close price was 203.7. The high for the day was 204.6, while the low was 197.1. The market capitalization stood at 39757.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 226.95 and the 52-week low was 40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1328947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹203.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on the BSE had a volume of 1,328,947 shares with a closing price of 203.7.

