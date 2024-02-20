Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹201.05 and closed at ₹198.6. The stock had a high of ₹201.05 and a low of ₹191.85. HUDCO's market capitalization was ₹38,626.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 729,140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹198.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 729,140 shares with a closing price of ₹198.6.