Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 198.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.95 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 201.05 and closed at 198.6. The stock had a high of 201.05 and a low of 191.85. HUDCO's market capitalization was 38,626.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 226.95 and the low was 40.5. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 729,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹198.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 729,140 shares with a closing price of 198.6.

