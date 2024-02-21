Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹194.85 and closed at ₹192.95. The high for the day was ₹201.2, while the low was ₹190.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹39777.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95, and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1172900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 1,172,900 shares with a closing price of ₹192.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!