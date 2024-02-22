Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.55 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 198.75, with a closing price of 198.7. The stock reached a high of 206.4 and a low of 194.7. The market capitalization stood at 39,217.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 226.95 and 40.5 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,909,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹197.55, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹195.9

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at 197.55, with a net change of 1.65 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹198.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 2,909,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 198.7.

