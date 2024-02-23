Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 195.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.45 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 197.55 and closed at 195.9. The stock reached a high of 199 and a low of 189.9. The market capitalization stood at 39127.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 226.95 and 40.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1842212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 1,842,212 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 195.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!