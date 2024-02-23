Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹197.55 and closed at ₹195.9. The stock reached a high of ₹199 and a low of ₹189.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹39127.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹226.95 and ₹40.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1842212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.