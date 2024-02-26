Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.45 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : HUDCO's stock opened at 196.75 and closed at 195.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 205.75 and the low was 195.3. The market cap stood at 39927.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were 226.95 and 40.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1130400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 1,130,400 shares with a closing price of 195.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

