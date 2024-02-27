Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares rise in positive trading

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : The Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹200.25 and closed at ₹199.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹213.7, while the low was ₹197.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹40,718.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹226.95 and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 4,514,585 shares.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹203.4, reflecting a 1.98% increase in value. The net change for the stock is ₹3.95.
On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had a trading volume of 4,514,585 shares with a closing price of ₹199.45.
